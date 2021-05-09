UrduPoint.com
Chelsea Beat Man City To Delay Premier League Title Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

London, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Chelsea forced Manchester City to put their Premier League title party on hold on Saturday, winning 2-1 to boost their own chances of a top-four finish in a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final.

Raheem Sterling gave the home side the lead at the empty Etihad Stadium just before half-time but Hakim Ziyech levelled in the second half and Marcos Alonso bundled in the winner in the dying seconds.

The point lifts the Londoners to 64 points, six clear of fifth-placed West Ham with just three games to go.

City could be crowned champions before they play again. Manchester United face three matches before Guardiola's men are next in action, against Newcastle on Friday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

