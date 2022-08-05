Chelsea captain Azpilicueta renews deal until 2024

UrduPoint.com

ANKARA, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta dedicated his future to the English Premier League club on Thursday, renewing his contract for another two seasons.

"Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new contract with Chelsea, continuing his already decade-long Blues career for at least another two years," Chelsea said in a statement. Azpilicueta, 32, arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2012 from France's Olympique Marseille.

"I am really happy to extend my stay at Chelsea, my home. It is almost 10 years since I first arrived and joined the club so I really feel the love and I am really excited for the new project we have in our hands," Azpilicueta said.

"... I am a really proud captain and I hope we can share many good memories together," the Spanish defender said.

During his time at the London club, Azpilicueta won the English Premier League and UEFA Europa League twice, and secured a UEFA Champions League trophy, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, an English FA Cup and English League Cup.

He scored 17 goals and made 55 assists in 476 appearances for Chelsea, and also represented native Spain in 40 matches.

