UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children Of Colombia's Peace Growing Up Among Landmines

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:30 AM

Children of Colombia's peace growing up among landmines

La Montañita, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The children in the school playground are the kids of former guerrillas, born during the peace process that allowed their parents to finally lay down their arms.

But these heirs to Colombia's peace are growing up learning to watch their step -- to avoid the conflict's deadly legacy, landmines.

"What does an anti-personnel mine do?" A mischievous little boy jumps up and answers: "Boom!" There are titters from the group. But calmly a little girl adds: "It explodes when you touch it or when you walk on it.

"And it kills you." Sitting in their recreation area, some 15 children huddle with a mine-risk education team (ERM) visiting their isolated Primary school, located at the end of a path in the municipality of La Montanita, in the southern department of Caqueta.

The children react to photos shown by the educators, four former rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which has become a political party since disarming under a 2016 agreement.

"Look, there's a bomb that looks like a lollipop," says one kid pointing to a detail in a picture. Frowning, her eyes move across the other -- more graphic -- images, showing the maimed victims of anti-personnel mines, amputees missing hands or legs.

Related Topics

Education Colombia 2016 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 November 2019

1 hour ago

Local Press: Remarkable effort by UAE for polio-fr ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

11 hours ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

11 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.