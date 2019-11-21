La Montañita, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The children in the school playground are the kids of former guerrillas, born during the peace process that allowed their parents to finally lay down their arms.

But these heirs to Colombia's peace are growing up learning to watch their step -- to avoid the conflict's deadly legacy, landmines.

"What does an anti-personnel mine do?" A mischievous little boy jumps up and answers: "Boom!" There are titters from the group. But calmly a little girl adds: "It explodes when you touch it or when you walk on it.

"And it kills you." Sitting in their recreation area, some 15 children huddle with a mine-risk education team (ERM) visiting their isolated Primary school, located at the end of a path in the municipality of La Montanita, in the southern department of Caqueta.

The children react to photos shown by the educators, four former rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which has become a political party since disarming under a 2016 agreement.

"Look, there's a bomb that looks like a lollipop," says one kid pointing to a detail in a picture. Frowning, her eyes move across the other -- more graphic -- images, showing the maimed victims of anti-personnel mines, amputees missing hands or legs.