UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Says No Hope Of Survivors From Missing Plane

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:50 AM

Chile says no hope of survivors from missing plane

Punta Arenas, Chile, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Chile confirmed Thursday that a military plane with 38 people aboard crashed in the sea, with no hope of finding survivors.

"The condition of the plane wreckage that was found makes it practically impossible that there are survivors from this air accident," Air Force chief Arturo Merino told a news conference in the southern port of Punta Arenas.

Merino, flanked by Defense Minister Alberto Espina and other officials, confirmed reports that remains recovered from the sea were "most likely to be body parts of those traveling on the C-130." Parts of the aircraft's landing gear, fuel system, wing and a wheel were among the recovered debris, along with two bags, a backpack and a shoe.

Search teams have been combing waters off the southern tip of South America for any sign of the C-130 Hercules transport plane, which disappeared late Monday.

Thirty-eight people -- 21 passengers and 17 crew -- were on board the plane headed to the Eduardo Frei base across the Drake Passage in the Antarctic.

Most were air force personnel, but also aboard were three people from the army, two from a private construction company and an official from a Chilean university.

Many of them were traveling to carry out logistical support tasks at the base, Chile's largest in the Antarctic.

Related Topics

Accident Army Company Punta Arenas Chile From

Recent Stories

3 to 4 bln investment in energy efficiency can sav ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Kyrgyzst ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Mali

9 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st extraordinary session of G ..

9 hours ago

Universities freed of political interference: Gove ..

8 hours ago

Strict action to be taken against rampaging lawyer ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.