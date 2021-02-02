China biomass energy technology helps Pakistan alleviate energy shortage

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) ::Research and technologies on biomass energy and circular agriculture developed by Lanzhou University are being introduced in Pakistan, helping the country cope with insufficient energy supply and promote agricultural modernization.

Biomass energy is the energy stored in biomass, which is non-fossil organic materials such as wood, straw, vegetable oils and wastes from forestry, agriculture and industry, as well as municipal solid waste. As an important renewable source of energy, it contains stored energy from the sun. When biomass is burned, the chemical energy in biomass is released as heat.

Lanzhou University, located in Gansu Province in western China where there is drought with little rain, has focused on the development of circular agriculture and made innovations in the fields of planting, animal husbandry and biomass energy over the years.

The fragile ecology in Gansu is quite similar to many areas of Pakistan, which lays a ground for applying related Chinese technologies to Pakistan, according to China Economic Net on Tuesday.

In September, 2015, Lanzhou University and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) established China-Pakistan Biomass Energy Technology R&D and Demonstration Center. In October, 2016, Lanzhou University provided technological training to 20 Pakistani experts from PARC to share the university research achievements.

Data from Lanzhou University official website shows that the university provided experimental equipment worth RMB 1 million, and PARC provided a 2000-cubic-meter experimental building with Rs. 920 million.

Pakistan is a traditional agricultural country, and its huge agricultural base has provided abundant biomass materials. However, the country has suffered from energy shortage for a long period. Our technologies can help solve the problems faced by Pakistan and improve the lives of local people, said Prof Li Xiangkai, school of Life Sciences, Lanzhou University, whose team has initiated cooperation with Pakistan since 2011.

Biomass energy, such as biogas, has become increasingly popular in developing countries because of its low cost and high efficiency. Up to now, agricultural biogas system and biomass energy conversion technology specifically applicable to Pakistan are under research. Four biogas demonstration bases including 50 biogas digesters have been built in Pakistan.

Latest information shows that the Chinese and Pakistani researchers have developed a technology of utilizing vegetable wastes for bioenergy generation, which is suitable for Pakistan with great potential to be gradually popularized.