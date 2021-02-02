UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Biomass Energy Technology Helps Pakistan Alleviate Energy Shortage

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

China biomass energy technology helps Pakistan alleviate energy shortage

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) ::Research and technologies on biomass energy and circular agriculture developed by Lanzhou University are being introduced in Pakistan, helping the country cope with insufficient energy supply and promote agricultural modernization.

Biomass energy is the energy stored in biomass, which is non-fossil organic materials such as wood, straw, vegetable oils and wastes from forestry, agriculture and industry, as well as municipal solid waste. As an important renewable source of energy, it contains stored energy from the sun. When biomass is burned, the chemical energy in biomass is released as heat.

Lanzhou University, located in Gansu Province in western China where there is drought with little rain, has focused on the development of circular agriculture and made innovations in the fields of planting, animal husbandry and biomass energy over the years.

The fragile ecology in Gansu is quite similar to many areas of Pakistan, which lays a ground for applying related Chinese technologies to Pakistan, according to China Economic Net on Tuesday.

In September, 2015, Lanzhou University and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) established China-Pakistan Biomass Energy Technology R&D and Demonstration Center. In October, 2016, Lanzhou University provided technological training to 20 Pakistani experts from PARC to share the university research achievements.

Data from Lanzhou University official website shows that the university provided experimental equipment worth RMB 1 million, and PARC provided a 2000-cubic-meter experimental building with Rs. 920 million.

Pakistan is a traditional agricultural country, and its huge agricultural base has provided abundant biomass materials. However, the country has suffered from energy shortage for a long period. Our technologies can help solve the problems faced by Pakistan and improve the lives of local people, said Prof Li Xiangkai, school of Life Sciences, Lanzhou University, whose team has initiated cooperation with Pakistan since 2011.

Biomass energy, such as biogas, has become increasingly popular in developing countries because of its low cost and high efficiency. Up to now, agricultural biogas system and biomass energy conversion technology specifically applicable to Pakistan are under research. Four biogas demonstration bases including 50 biogas digesters have been built in Pakistan.

Latest information shows that the Chinese and Pakistani researchers have developed a technology of utilizing vegetable wastes for bioenergy generation, which is suitable for Pakistan with great potential to be gradually popularized.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Technology China Agriculture Drought Lanzhou September October 2016 2015 From Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Belgium discuss boosting cultural cooperation

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 hour ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.