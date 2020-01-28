UrduPoint.com
China Delays Schools' Return Over Virus Fears

Umer Jamshaid 6 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:40 AM

China delays schools' return over virus fears

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :China on Tuesday postponed the start of the spring semester for schools and universities across the country over concerns about a deadly virus outbreak.

The decision came as the death toll from the new coronavirus soared to 106 and the total number of cases surpassed 4,000 nationwide.

Students are currently on holiday for the Lunar New Year and the education ministry did not provide a date for teaching to resume.

But a statement from the ministry said teaching institutions would reopen on a case-by-case basis.

School administrators had been instructed to "require students not to go out, not to gather, and not to hold or participate in centralised activities", the statement added.

Authorities on Monday decided to extend China's Lunar New Year holiday, originally due to end on January 30, for three days to limit population flows and control the epidemic.

