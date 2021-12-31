UrduPoint.com

China Factory Activity Edges Up In December As Commodity Prices Ease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 08:30 AM

China factory activity edges up in December as commodity prices ease

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Manufacturing activity in China edged up in December, official data showed Friday, beating expectations as the price of commodities eased and despite sporadic closures due to Covid outbreaks.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) -- a key gauge of manufacturing activity -- in the world's second-biggest economy rose to 50.3, remaining above the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction.

The data from the National Bureau of Statistics marks a slight increase from last month's reading of 50.1 and beats expectations from analysts who had broadly predicted a slight decline.

"With the intensification of efforts to stabilize the economy, such as securing supply and stabilizing prices... the prices of some commodities have fallen significantly, and the cost pressure on companies has eased," said NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe.

Factory activity returned to expansion in November after seven months of decline due to power shortages and high raw material prices.

The PMI reading contracted below 50 for two months in September and October as the power crunch hit business operations.

Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing business activity index was 52.7 percent in December, an increase of 0.4 percentage points from the previous month.

The recovery was driven in part by the recuperating air transport sector and hospitality.

Analysts have warned that China's domestic coronavirus outbreaks will likely continue to weigh on the country's economy, with sporadic outbreaks -- including the ongoing lockdown in the city of Xi'an -- hitting consumer confidence and shutting businesses.

The historic northern city of 13 million is a key destination for tourists.

A separate flare-up of cases in late October spread to 21 provinces and prompted sweeping travel restrictions and closures.

The NBS data also showed a 2.8 percent decrease in the business activity index of the construction industry to 56.3 percent, over Beijing's deleveraging crackdown on the bloated property sector.

Related Topics

World Business China Beijing Reading Price September October November December From Industry First Prudential Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

21 minutes ago
 Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

7 hours ago
 CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

7 hours ago
 Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

7 hours ago
 PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hass ..

PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hassan

7 hours ago
 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in fin ..

1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in final stages: Ch Sarwar

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.