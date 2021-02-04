UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Gets Two More International Cities Of Peace

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

China gets two more International Cities of Peace

CHANGSHA, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Two more places in China have become International Cities of Peace, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County in central China's Hunan Province and Weifang in east China's Shandong Province are the 307th and 308th International Cities of Peace, according to the organization's website. The two will join Nanjing in Jiangsu Province, which was named the 169th International City of Peace in 2017.

The two cities have played important roles in China's history.

On Aug. 15, 1945, Japan announced its surrender in World War II. Japanese representatives handed over a map of Japanese troops deployed in China and signed a surrender memorandum in Zhijiang on Aug. 21, 1945.

Weifang, previously known as Weihsien, has a rich culture and a long history and is home to many important cultural and historical relics resources such as Weihsien concentration camp, which was used by Japanese invaders from March 1942 to August 1945 to detain over 2,000 expatriates from the United States, Britain and other countries.

"Like many cities and towns around the world, Zhijiang and Weifang have experienced historical hardship and trauma, yet the leaders and citizens of their communities are committed to a culture of healing and progress," said J. Frederick Arment, executive director of International Cities of Peace.

"The three cities of Nanjing, Zhijiang and Weifang have experienced destruction and suffering of war. The history cannot be forgotten," said Liu Cheng, professor of history and UNESCO chair on peace studies at Nanjing University.

The International Cities of Peace is an association of peaceful cities recognized by the United Nations. Over 300 places in 65 countries and regions are now on the International Cities of Peace list, including Coventry in England, Bern in Switzerland, Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Berlin in Germany.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Germany Zhijiang Weifang Nanjing Berlin Amsterdam Progress Bern Coventry Japan United States Switzerland Netherlands March August 2017 World War From

Recent Stories

PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to co ..

2 minutes ago

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman i ..

10 minutes ago

UAE participates in Indian Ocean Region defence mi ..

11 minutes ago

157,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

41 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

56 minutes ago

Georgia to Lift COVID-Related Restrictions Ahead o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.