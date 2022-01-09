UrduPoint.com

China-made Electric Buses Delivered To Seoul

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 02:40 PM

China-made electric buses delivered to Seoul

CHANGSHA, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Thirty pure electric buses produced by CRRC Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. have arrived in Seoul, capital of the Republic of Korea (ROK), and will be put into use by the city's public transport sector, the company has said.

The company headquartered in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, said it had carried out market research in the ROK and tailored the vehicles according to local laws and regulations. The vehicles are expected to help the country better build a green transport system and realize zero emissions in its public transport sector.

Coming as part of an order signed with the ROK for 50 pure electric buses, it took less than 60 days from placing the order to delivering the vehicles, said the company.

The 30 buses that arrived in Seoul are designed with intelligent systems and efficient maintenance facilities including an intelligent parking system and virtual bumpers.

The seats are also equipped with separate USB charging ports while each bus includes twin wheelchair spaces, according to the product developers of the company.

