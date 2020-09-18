China-Pakistan agrees to boost cooperation in transport sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :China's Minister for Transport, Li Xiaopeng had a meeting with Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque and both sides agreed to boost cooperation in transport sector.

Li Xiaopeng welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of Pakistan, and expressed satisfaction at the state of bilateral cooperation in the transport domain, and reiterated China's complete support for joint efforts to forge even stronger multi-modal linkages, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

Li Xiaopeng expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Moin-ul-Haque for his continuous support for China-Pakistan's traditional friendship, China-Pakistan transportation cooperation, and the completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor various projects.

In his remarks, Moin-ul-Haque stated that bilateral cooperation in the transport sector was a longstanding pillar of bilateral cooperation that had been given new impetus through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Ambassador pledged to do the utmost for furthering Pakistan-China transport-sector cooperation to the greater benefit of the peoples of both countries.

Ambassador Haque and Minister Li held an in-depth exchange of views on various aspects of transport cooperation under CPEC, including the Karakoram and other major highways, connectivity projects in Gwadar, the Main Line I (ML-I) railway upgrade, and metro mass-transit; as well as deepening of regional connectivity initiatives and economic exchanges.