UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Pushes Pharmaceutical Companies To Accelerate Export Of Vaccine To Pakistan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:20 PM

China pushes pharmaceutical companies to accelerate export of vaccine to Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :China on Friday asked its pharmaceutical companies to accelerate exports of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan after Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi assured Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to provide half a million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan.

"Since outbreak, China and Pakistan have worked together to go through the difficulties in order to support our brothers and sisters in Pakistan. We decided to offer vaccine assistance to Pakistan and ask our companies to accelerate exports of vaccines to the country," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing in response to a question about provision of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan.

She informed that in the phone call between State Councilor Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart yesterday, the Chinese side has already notified the Pakistani side about it.

Hua Chunying remarked that as the Councilor Wang Yi mentioned, the China-Pakistan friendship is solid as a stone and "it is our precious strategic asset and we will continue to carry out such momentum.

" She said, as China and Pakistan are marking 70th anniversary, both the countries will conduct the strategic cooperation on a higher level and in greater width and depth to deliver more benefits to the two peoples and a forge a closer community of shared future.

Pakistan is a all weather strategic partnership with China, she said and added, "We have the tradition of mutual assistance. And we always lend each other firm support when in need." Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi yesterday announced that China has promised to provide half a million doses of Coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31. These vaccines would be provided as grant assistance and "China will not charge for them".

Shah Mahmood Qureshi termed the development as a very "happy news" and he added, "Many lives would be saved via this (vaccine)".

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Exports China January All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nida Dar optimistic about Pakistan women fightback

41 minutes ago

Hungary, Russia Sign Agreement on Sputnik V Corona ..

23 minutes ago

27 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospita ..

23 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Welcomes Entry Into Force of ..

24 minutes ago

Finland Seeking to Improve Exchange of Data Bases ..

24 minutes ago

'James Bond' stuntman Remy Julienne dies from coro ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.