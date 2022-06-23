UrduPoint.com

China Ready To Provide Relief Supplies To Afghanistan After Earthquake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

China ready to provide relief supplies to Afghanistan after earthquake

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :China is in close contact with relevant parties on the heavy causalities and property losses in the intense earthquake in eastern Afghanistan and is willing to provide emergency relief assistance according to the needs of the Afghan people, a spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) said.

The earthquake in Afghanistan has killed at least 1,100 people and injured 1,650, according to media reports.

Chen Song, deputy director-general of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, met with Afghan Embassy Charge d'affaires in Beijing Sayed Mohiuddin Sadat.

China has always been concerned about the difficulties faced by the Afghan people. Since August 2021, China has provided a large amount of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help the people tide over the most difficult times.

The Afghan official thanked China for its immediate, sincere sympathy over the casualties caused by the earthquake in Afghanistan, and thanked China for its long-term support to the Afghan people, Global Times reported.

The earthquake was reportedly the deadliest to strike Afghanistan in two decades.

The powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region in eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border early Wednesday morning local time, media reported, with the tolls expected to rise as rescuers try to reach the site of the disaster in remote Paktika and Khost provinces.

China Earthquake Networks Center said that the 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan at a depth of 30 kilometers with its epicenter located southwest to the Afghanistan province of Khost near Paktika province, near the Pakistani border. Strong and long jolts were also felt in the capital Kabul 200 kilometers away.

According to the director of the police station in Giani district, Paktika, many people died while sleeping when the earthquake struck early Wednesday morning. Local officials said they were searching for survivors from collapsed houses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Afghanistan Kabul Earthquake Police Station China Died Beijing SITE Turkish Lira August Border Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Mift ..

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Miftah Ismail

18 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

40 minutes ago
 Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

1 hour ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

2 hours ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.