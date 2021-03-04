UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Release High Resolution Mars Images From Tianwen-1 Probe

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

China release high resolution Mars images from Tianwen-1 probe

BEIJING, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Thursday published three high-resolution images of Mars captured by the country's Tianwen-1 probe.

These images include two panchromatic images and one color image, said the CNSA.

The panchromatic images were taken by the high-resolution camera of Tianwen-1 at a distance of 330 to 350 km above the surface of Mars, with a resolution of about 0.7 meters.

In the images, Martian landforms such as small craters, mountain ridges and dunes are clearly visible. It is estimated that the diameter of the largest impact crater in the images is around 620 meters. The color image is of the red planet's North Pole region taken by the medium-resolution camera, the CNSA said.

Related Topics

Resolution China

Recent Stories

Army Chief calls on PM Imran

10 minutes ago

PM Imran to address the nation today evening

26 minutes ago

FEATURE - Despite Tragic Death of Loved Ones, Myan ..

28 minutes ago

England's 8 Biggest Ports to Become Low Tax Zones ..

28 minutes ago

Key American lawmaker urges US to find a way to re ..

28 minutes ago

Saadia Afzaal receives congratulation messages on ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.