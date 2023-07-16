Open Menu

China Renews Yellow Alert For Typhoon Talim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2023 | 01:40 PM

China renews yellow alert for Typhoon Talim

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's national observatory on Sunday morning issued a yellow alert for Typhoon Talim, the 4th typhoon of this year, which is expected to unleash gales and torrential rain in some of the country's southern coastal regions.

The typhoon, observed over the South China Sea about 660 km southeast of the city of Zhanjiang in south China's Guangdong Province at 9 a.m. Sunday, will move northwestward at a speed of around 15 km per hour with increased intensity, the National Meteorological Center said in a statement.

It is forecast to make landfall in coastal areas between Guangdong Province and Hainan Province in south China on Monday night, according to the center.

Heavy downpours are forecast to lash Guangdong, Hainan, Fujian, Jiangxi and Taiwan from 2 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.

The center has advised the aforementioned regions to make emergency preparations for the typhoon and to take precautions against possible geological disasters, while ships and boats have been advised to take shelter in harbors.

