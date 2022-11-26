UrduPoint.com

China-themed Int'l Art Exhibition Opens In Slovenia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2022 | 09:50 AM

China-themed int'l art exhibition opens in Slovenia

SENTILJ, Slovenia, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :An international art exhibition themed "Reflection China" opened here on Friday to showcase more than 90 paintings by 45 Slovenian and Austrian artists.

The exhibition is jointly organized by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Slovenia and the Confucius Institute at the University of Graz in Austria. It is open for free to all visitors in Slovenia until Nov. 29, before moving to the University of Graz, where it will open from Dec. 1 to 16.

All the paintings, despite their different styles, bear the same topic of "China in my eyes." Slovenian artist Miriam Ehler, who has traveled to China many times, said his good memories and deep impressions of the country have provided him with rich resources for his artistic creation"This year marks 30 years of diplomatic relations between China and Slovenia," Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Wang Shunqing said, adding that over the three decades, the two countries have intensified cooperation in diverse fields and a growing number of Slovenians have become interested in China as well as its language and culture.

"We should go beyond national borders, and let exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations become the driving force for the progress of human society and enable us to work together in maintaining world peace," Wang said.

Related Topics

World China Graz Progress Same Austria Slovenia Chamber Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2022

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th November 2022

32 minutes ago
 Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next ..

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dep ..

9 hours ago
 Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to ..

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to Support Ukraine - Pentagon

9 hours ago
 US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for ..

US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia Next Week ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ..

Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ward off aggression: Prime Mi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.