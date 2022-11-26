(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SENTILJ, Slovenia, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :An international art exhibition themed "Reflection China" opened here on Friday to showcase more than 90 paintings by 45 Slovenian and Austrian artists.

The exhibition is jointly organized by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Slovenia and the Confucius Institute at the University of Graz in Austria. It is open for free to all visitors in Slovenia until Nov. 29, before moving to the University of Graz, where it will open from Dec. 1 to 16.

All the paintings, despite their different styles, bear the same topic of "China in my eyes." Slovenian artist Miriam Ehler, who has traveled to China many times, said his good memories and deep impressions of the country have provided him with rich resources for his artistic creation"This year marks 30 years of diplomatic relations between China and Slovenia," Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Wang Shunqing said, adding that over the three decades, the two countries have intensified cooperation in diverse fields and a growing number of Slovenians have become interested in China as well as its language and culture.

"We should go beyond national borders, and let exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations become the driving force for the progress of human society and enable us to work together in maintaining world peace," Wang said.