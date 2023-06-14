UrduPoint.com

China To See Outbound Travel Boom During Upcoming Holiday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

China to see outbound travel boom during upcoming holiday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :China's outbound tourism is recovering, and will see a boom during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which runs from June 22 to 24, said an industrial report.

Outbound travel bookings for this holiday have surged by 12 times year on year, and popular destinations include Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul and the resort island of Jeju, according to the report released by online travel agency Trip.com Group on Tuesday.

The cost of outbound travel is dropping, with the average price of outbound one-way tickets (including tax) during the three-day holiday decreasing by 6 percent compared with that during the May Day holiday, said the report.

Domestic travel demand is also warming up, and summer resorts and rural leisure activities are attracting more tourists.

Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Qingdao are among the most popular destinations for domestic tourism, said the report.

