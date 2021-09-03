UrduPoint.com

China To Set Up Stock Exchange In Beijing

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:30 PM

China to set up stock exchange in Beijing

BEIJING, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Thursday that China will set up a stock exchange in Beijing and build it into a major base for innovative small and medium-sized firms.

China will continue to support the innovation and development of small and medium-sized firms and deepen reforms of the "new third board," Xi said while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange China Beijing Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Western Union resumes money transfer service to Af ..

Western Union resumes money transfer service to Afghanistan

12 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&# ..

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&#039;s Khamis Mushait

16 minutes ago
 China's security watchdog expounds on Beijing stoc ..

China's security watchdog expounds on Beijing stock exchange role

5 seconds ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Frid ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Friday

7 seconds ago
 PRA collects Rs 10.3b tax last month

PRA collects Rs 10.3b tax last month

8 seconds ago
 EU and AstraZeneca settle vaccine supply dispute

EU and AstraZeneca settle vaccine supply dispute

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.