China Unveils Roster For East Asian Football Championship

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2022 | 06:50 PM

China unveils roster for East Asian Football Championship

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :China's national women's team announced a 26-player roster on Monday for the 2022 East Asian Football Championship to be held in Japan in late July.

The reigning Asian champions have called up their strongest squad, including star forwards Wang Shuang, Wang Shanshan and Tang Jiali. Absent from the Tokyo Olympics and the Women's Asian Cup in India, former captain Wu Haiyan returns from injury.

21-year-old rising striker Zhang Linyan, who joined Swiss club Grasshopper Zurich last week, will also go to Japan, while under-18 goalkeeper Pan Hongyan will play her first international competition with the senior team.

China's first game is against Chinese Taipei on July 20, followed by matches against South Korea and Japan. After the tournament, the Steel Roses will depart on July 27 and train for around one month in the United States to prepare for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

China's team roster: Forwards: Zhang Xin, Wang Shanshan, Wang Linlin, Wu Chengshu, Wan Jiayao, Tang Jiali Midfielders: Yao Lingwei, Zhang Linyan, Wang Xiaoxue, Wang Shuang, Gao Chen, He Zhaofen, Li Mengwen, Yao WeiDefenders: Lyu Yueyun, Zhang Rui, Yang Lina, Lou Jiahui, Li Jiayue, Liu Yanqiu, Song Duan, Xiao Yuyi, Wu HaiyanGoalkeepers: Zhu Yu, Xu Huan, Pan Hongyan.

