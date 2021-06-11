UrduPoint.com
China's 2021 box office revenue exceeds 26 bln yuan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :-- China's 2021 box office revenue has so far exceeded 26 billion Yuan (about 4.07 billion U.S. Dollars).

The yearly total reached 26.11 billion yuan as of early Friday afternoon, data from the China Movie Data Information Network shows.

Eight of the top 10 earners this year at China's box office are domestic productions.

Comedian and actress Jia Ling's maiden directorial project "Hi, Mom" and Wanda Pictures' comedy "Detective Chinatown 3" led the yearly chart, with total earnings of 5.41 billion yuan and 4.52 billion yuan, respectively.

The only two foreign films in the top 10, U.S. productions "F9: The Fast Saga" and "Godzilla vs Kong," ranked third and fourth with 1.34 billion yuan and 1.23 billion yuan, respectively.

