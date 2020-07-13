UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's 5G Phone Shipments Grow In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

China's 5G phone shipments grow in June

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Shipments of 5G phones reached 17.51 million units in China last month, gaining a larger share of the mobile phone market, the latest data from the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) shows.

The figure accounted for 61.2 percent of the country's total mobile phone shipments in June, up from 46.3 percent in May.

China saw the roll-out of 105 new 5G models in the first half of the year, with total shipments at 63.6 million units, according to the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The shipment of 5G mobile phones in the Chinese market has seen explosive growth since the second half of 2019, and the building of 5G base stations is also booming, according to a June report by international consulting firm Deloitte.

As network coverage expands and the price of 5G smartphones drops, China is expected to see the first wave of 5G consumption boom as gadgets powered by the next-generation communication technology become the mainstream, the report said.

China will quicken the development of 5G network construction, with more than 600,000 5G base stations expected to be built nationwide by the end of 2020, according to the MIIT.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile China Price 5G May June 2019 2020 Market From Industry Share Million

Recent Stories

DMCA increases bunkering fleet in Dubai waters

1 minute ago

Pakistan team’s schedule in Derby

17 minutes ago

ADAFSA expects 9% increase in livestock production ..

31 minutes ago

Seemi Raheel says “humour” is dead in Pakistan

43 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

1 hour ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.