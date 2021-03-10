SHIJIAZHUANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :China's benchmark power coal price rose during the past week.The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in north China's major ports, stood at 580 Yuan (about 89.09 U.S.

Dollars) per tonne Wednesday, a rise of 2 yuan week on week, according to the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

Released by the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd. every Wednesday, the BSPI is a leading indicator of China's coal prices.