UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Benchmark Power Coal Price Edges Up

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

China's benchmark power coal price edges up

SHIJIAZHUANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :China's benchmark power coal price rose during the past week.The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in north China's major ports, stood at 580 Yuan (about 89.09 U.S.

Dollars) per tonne Wednesday, a rise of 2 yuan week on week, according to the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

Released by the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd. every Wednesday, the BSPI is a leading indicator of China's coal prices.

Related Topics

China Qinhuangdao Price Market

Recent Stories

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

10 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

13 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

28 minutes ago

Anti-COVID vaccination kicks off for senior citize ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Johnson Unveils Ambitious Plan to B ..

1 minute ago

Two booked over power theft in sargodha

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.