BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The Chinese central government Saturday reiterated its support for the authorities of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) over the new fugitive bill, which would allow the transfer of suspects wanted in the Chinese mainland, Taiwan and Macao.

"We note that Chief Executive Carrie Lam of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) announced today that the SAR government decided to suspend work on the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang made these remarks on Hong Kong's Legislative Amendment in a statement issued here.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese Central Government expressed its support, respect and understanding for the SAR government's decision and will continue its staunch support for Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the SAR government in governing Hong Kong in accordance with law and upholding the SAR's prosperity and stability with people from all sectors.

Since the return of Hong Kong, the policy of "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy has been faithfully implemented, he added.

Geng remarked that the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents had been fully guaranteed according to law.

"The facts are there for all to see. Maintaining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability serves not only China's interests, but also the interests of all countries across the world," he added.

He emphasized that Hong Kong was China's SAR and its affairs were purely China's internal affairs that brook no interference from any country, organization or individual.

"China's determination to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests and uphold Hong Kong'sprosperity and stability is rock solid," he added.

Meanwhile, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR made an announcement, confirming the necessity of the amendment work, stressing that the purpose for the amendment is to fix the loopholes in Hong Kong's current legal system and to safeguard Hong Kong's peace and stability.