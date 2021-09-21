BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :China's raw coal output rose 0.8 percent year on year to 340 million tonnes last month, official data showed.

The growth rate returned to the positive territory, following a 3.3 percent year-on-year drop registered in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The August output represented a 0.7 percent increase compared with the same period in 2019, the NBS said.

In the first eight months, China produced 2.6 billion tonnes of raw coal, up 4.4 percent year on year.

China's coal imports surged 35.8 percent year on year to 28.05 million tonnes in August, NBS data showed.