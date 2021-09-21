UrduPoint.com

China's Coal Output Resumes Growth In August

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:20 PM

China's coal output resumes growth in August

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :China's raw coal output rose 0.8 percent year on year to 340 million tonnes last month, official data showed.

The growth rate returned to the positive territory, following a 3.3 percent year-on-year drop registered in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The August output represented a 0.7 percent increase compared with the same period in 2019, the NBS said.

In the first eight months, China produced 2.6 billion tonnes of raw coal, up 4.4 percent year on year.

China's coal imports surged 35.8 percent year on year to 28.05 million tonnes in August, NBS data showed.

Related Topics

China Same July August 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Showbiz celebrities like other citizens are sad ov ..

Showbiz celebrities like other citizens are sad over England team’s decision

5 minutes ago
 IPA launches international charter to enhance sust ..

IPA launches international charter to enhance sustainability, resilience of publ ..

16 minutes ago
 Drydocks World announces development of &#039;Sout ..

Drydocks World announces development of &#039;South Yard&#039;

16 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to organise ‘Media Agai ..

Muslim Council of Elders to organise ‘Media Against Hate’ conference

31 minutes ago
 WAM delegation meets Comoros Information Minister

WAM delegation meets Comoros Information Minister

31 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get re ..

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get ready for next general elections

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.