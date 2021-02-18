(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :China's decision to pull BBC World news off the air countrywide is legitimate and reasonable, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said here on Thursday.

Hua made the remarks when asked to comment on British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's claim that the decision by China's National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) to ban the Britain-based BBC World News broadcaster was "an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom."