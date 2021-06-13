GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :South China's Guangdong Province reported six locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, all in the provincial capital Guangzhou, according to the provincial health commission.

As of the end of Saturday, Guangzhou had registered 135 confirmed cases and seven asymptomatic carriers of the virus in the latest COVID-19 resurgence, said Chen Bin, vice director of the city's health commission, at a press conference held Sunday.

During the same period, eight patients had been discharged from hospital, half of whom were discharged Saturday.

To better curb the new cluster of infections, Guangzhou has carried out three rounds of citywide nucleic acid testing.

From May 21 to June 12, the city tested more than 36 million people.

On Saturday, Guangzhou launched its third round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing. As of 9 p.m. Saturday, a total of 381,600 residents had been sampled with no positive results to date, said the city's health commission.

By Saturday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,618 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,072 imported cases. Currently, 191 patients are being treated in hospitals, said the commission.