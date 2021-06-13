UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Guangdong Reports 6 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

China's Guangdong reports 6 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :South China's Guangdong Province reported six locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, all in the provincial capital Guangzhou, according to the provincial health commission.

As of the end of Saturday, Guangzhou had registered 135 confirmed cases and seven asymptomatic carriers of the virus in the latest COVID-19 resurgence, said Chen Bin, vice director of the city's health commission, at a press conference held Sunday.

During the same period, eight patients had been discharged from hospital, half of whom were discharged Saturday.

To better curb the new cluster of infections, Guangzhou has carried out three rounds of citywide nucleic acid testing.

From May 21 to June 12, the city tested more than 36 million people.

On Saturday, Guangzhou launched its third round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing. As of 9 p.m. Saturday, a total of 381,600 residents had been sampled with no positive results to date, said the city's health commission.

By Saturday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,618 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,072 imported cases. Currently, 191 patients are being treated in hospitals, said the commission.

Related Topics

China Guangzhou Same May June Sunday All From Million P

Recent Stories

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

27 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

1 hour ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

1 hour ago

UAE Maritime Week is set to return with an in-pers ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award invites entrants for 16th ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting cooperation w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.