BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) ::China's Hangzhou is fully prepared to host the 19th Asian Games as construction of all venues and facilities was completed in April.

The two-week sporting event which was postponed last year because of Covid-19, will be held from Sept 23 to Oct. 8 this year.

All the venues for the games have passed their acceptance inspection. Also, over 30 test events and rehearsals of the events have been completed, a group of international media was briefed during a press tour organized by Xinhua.

The member of media visited Hangzhou E-sports Center, LGD Club, Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, Tennis Center and Swimming Center.

Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang Province and one of the seven ancient capitals of China will host the Asian Games with a focus on green and sustainable principles supported by high-tech, according to organizers.

Green energy sources, such as solar and wind power, have been widely implemented in all the Games venues. Furthermore, online services, digital products, and state-of-the-art facilities have been put in place, eagerly anticipating the arrival of participants from across Asia in approximately 100 days.

Hangzhou metro line 19, adorned with the emblem and slogan of the 19th Asian Games, connects the city's railway stations and international airport, providing significant convenience for residents since its launch last year.

The venues for the games are spread across six zones in the cities of Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jinhua, Shaoxing, and Huzhou. More than 8 million people have already visited the competition and training venues.

"The venues have become popular destinations for the public to engage in sports activities. A series of rehearsal activities have been conducted to further enhance the operations, catering, medical, and transportation services. Currently, all the venues are fully prepared for the Games", a senior official said.

Currently, Hangzhou has completed a 516-kilometre rail transit and a 480-kilometre expressway network, ensuring smooth transportation during the Games and establishing a solid foundation for the long-term integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.

To mark the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Asiad flame was lit in the archaeological ruins of Liangzhu ancient city in Zhejiang and the medal designs was released.

All 45 national and regional Olympic Committees in Asia have registered for the Hangzhou Asiad, demonstrating immense enthusiasm for the event.

More than 900 Chinese athletes will be pursuing their dreams at the Hangzhou Asiad.

Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host Asia's premier sports event, after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province, in 2010.