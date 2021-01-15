UrduPoint.com
China's Jilin Reports 14 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:30 PM

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Jilin Province on Thursday reported 14 asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus, the provincial health commission said Friday.

One of them arrived from the neighboring province Heilongjiang, while the others were all related to a previously reported asymptomatic case from Heilongjiang, including seven in the city of Tonghua and six in the city of Gongzhuling.

They were all detected during centralized medical observation, according to the commission.

