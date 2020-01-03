UrduPoint.com
China's Lunar Rover Travels Over 357 Meters On Moon's Far Side

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:20 AM

China's lunar rover travels over 357 meters on moon's far side

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :China's lunar rover Yutu-2 has driven 357.695 meters on the far side of the moon to conduct scientific exploration of the virgin territory.

Both the lander and the rover of the Chang'e-4 probe have ended their work for the 13th lunar day on Thursday (Beijing time), and switched to dormant mode for the lunar night, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

The scientific instruments on the lander and rover worked as planned. The rover conducted explorations of several sites and photographed and conducted an infrared detection of a stone on the lunar surface, said the center.

China's Chang'e-4 probe, launched on Dec. 8, 2018, made the first-ever soft landing on the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon on Jan. 3, 2019.

