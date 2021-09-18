UrduPoint.com

China's Weekly Export Container Shipping Index Stays Flat

Sat 18th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

China's weekly export container shipping index stays flat

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :China's index of export container transport stayed flat in the past week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 3,156.86, according to the exchange.

The sub-reading for the Korea Service led the gain with a week-on-week rise of 8.5 percent.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

