KUNMING, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases, both in the city of Ruili, on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

The two confirmed cases were previously found and categorized as asymptomatic infections in the all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in Ruili, the commission said.

The province also registered one imported asymptomatic case, who lived in Myanmar before taking a flight to enter China on June 23.

By the end of Wednesday, there were 92 confirmed cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 23 locally transmitted cases and 69 imported ones. There were also 15 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from overseas.