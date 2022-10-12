Chinese company donates RMB 100,00 to flood-hit people of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) ::A Chinese company – Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Group Co. Ltd (ZTT) has donated RMB 100,000 to the flood-stricken people of Pakistan.

A donation ceremony to acknowledge and appreciate the generous cash donation was held at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Shanghai, China.

Ms. Hou Yanqiu, Vice Director of Nantong Foreign Affairs Office and Charles Tian, Director ZTT, were present at the occasion to express their solidarity with flood victims in Pakistan.

During the ceremony, the Consul General, Hussain Haider presented the Letter of Appreciation to ZTT and conveyed sincere gratitude of the government and the people of Pakistan to the company's leadership for this generous assistance which will greatly contribute to the relief and rehabilitation efforts of government of Pakistan.

The two sides also discussed promotion of bilateral trade and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Nantong city on the occasion.