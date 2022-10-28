UrduPoint.com

Chinese Film Festival Opens In Kenya With 14 Films Waiting To Meet Local Audience

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Chinese film festival opens in Kenya with 14 films waiting to meet local audience

NAIROBI, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The 2022 Chinese film festival opened in Kenya on Thursday with a view to boosting Sino-Africa cooperation and cultural exchanges.

Ababu Namwamba, newly appointed Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, sports and Arts said in a speech read on his behalf by Michael Pundo, CEO of Kenya Cultural Center that the film festival is a platform for filmmakers from the two countries to exchange ideas and enhance the viewership of Chinese films by the Kenyan audience.

"It is also a concrete action to actively implement the cultural and people-to-people exchange program under the nine plans of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) that was held in 2021," Pundo said.

The film festival was jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, the Kenya Cultural Center, and the Chinese Confucius Institute in Kenya. According to the organizers, 14 Chinese films, 12 of which have been translated into Swahili will be screened to local audiences over the next one month.

Pundo revealed that the collaboration to host the Chinese film festival reinforces Kenya's commitment to improving cultural and artistic exchanges in various forms and promoting outstanding cultural and artistic products.

He said that Kenya and China have strong bilateral relations which are underpinned by strong pillars such as the cooperation and exchanges in the film industry.

Pundo noted the continued partnership between Kenya and China in the film industry has seen Kenya become part of the Silk Road International League of Theaters.

Zhou Pingjian, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya said that the exhibition of Chinese films in Kenya as well as Kenyan films in China will promote the understanding and communication between the two peoples.

Zhou noted that the key to close relations between different countries is cordial collaboration between the people of the countries.

"Friendship and goodwill between people provide an avenue for the growth of strong bilateral relations," he added.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Sports Exchange China Kenya From Cabinet Industry Silk Road

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

2 hours ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

10 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

10 hours ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.