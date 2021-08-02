UrduPoint.com

Chinese FM To Attend Meetings On East Asia Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Chinese FM to attend meetings on East Asia cooperation

BEIJING, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting, the ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum via video conferences from Aug.

3 to 6, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Monday.

Wang will attend the meetings at the invitation of Haji Erywan, second minister of foreign affairs of Brunei, the rotating chair of ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations), Hua added.

