Chinese national team ends training camp with win over Shandong Taishan FC

SHANGHAI, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Chinese national team finished their sixth training camp under head coach Li Tie on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan in a practice match.

Defender Yu Dabao put China 1-0 ahead in the seventh minute, and midfielder Wu Xi made it 2-0 in the 55th minute. Midfielder Zhang Xizhe scored China's third goal in the 67th minute.

After the win, the Chinese national players were released to their respective clubs to prepare for the new CSL season, which will start on April 20.

They will convene again in Suzhou on May 20 ahead of the forthcoming Asian World Cup qualifiers.

China will host the remaining Group A matches from May 30 to June 15 in Suzhou. They will face Guam, the Philippines, the Maldives, and Syria in succession.

China currently is eight points adrift of group leader Syria and only leads third-placed Philippines on goal difference.