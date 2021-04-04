UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese National Team Ends Training Camp With Win Over Shandong Taishan FC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

Chinese national team ends training camp with win over Shandong Taishan FC

SHANGHAI, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Chinese national team finished their sixth training camp under head coach Li Tie on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan in a practice match.

Defender Yu Dabao put China 1-0 ahead in the seventh minute, and midfielder Wu Xi made it 2-0 in the 55th minute. Midfielder Zhang Xizhe scored China's third goal in the 67th minute.

After the win, the Chinese national players were released to their respective clubs to prepare for the new CSL season, which will start on April 20.

They will convene again in Suzhou on May 20 ahead of the forthcoming Asian World Cup qualifiers.

China will host the remaining Group A matches from May 30 to June 15 in Suzhou. They will face Guam, the Philippines, the Maldives, and Syria in succession.

China currently is eight points adrift of group leader Syria and only leads third-placed Philippines on goal difference.

Related Topics

World Syria China Suzhou Philippines Maldives April May June From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Tawazun approves major offset programme, Strata to ..

41 minutes ago

EAD, National Aquarium team up to rescue endangere ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5,020 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first regionally, 15th globally in Kearn ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Senegal&#039;s President ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 130.5 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.