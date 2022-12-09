- Home
Chinese Shares Open Mixed Friday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks opened mixed on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.01 percent to open at 3,197.12 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index opened 0.06 percent higher at 11,397.1 points.
