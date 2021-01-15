UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Super League Champions Club Players Unpaid For Three Months

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Chinese Super League champions club players unpaid for three months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese Super League (CSL) champions Jiangsu Suning has been reported to be three months in arrears with its players' payment.

According to a report by the Oriental sports Daily on Friday, the Jiangsu club paid its players one month's salary on Tuesday, still owing another three months'.

The club did not throw a party to celebrate winning its first CSL title in November, the Shanghai-based newspaper said. The Jiangsu side beat Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou Evergrande 2-1 in the CSL 2020 campaign final.

Related Topics

Sports China Guangzhou November 2020

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

43 minutes ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

55 minutes ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

58 minutes ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

1 hour ago

Govt increases POL prices again

2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.