Chinese Super League champions club players unpaid for three months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese Super League (CSL) champions Jiangsu Suning has been reported to be three months in arrears with its players' payment.

According to a report by the Oriental sports Daily on Friday, the Jiangsu club paid its players one month's salary on Tuesday, still owing another three months'.

The club did not throw a party to celebrate winning its first CSL title in November, the Shanghai-based newspaper said. The Jiangsu side beat Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou Evergrande 2-1 in the CSL 2020 campaign final.