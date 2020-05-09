UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Closing Down Forever': German Messages From End Of WWII Revealed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 11:00 AM

'Closing down forever': German messages from end of WWII revealed

LONDON, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Britain's spy agency has revealed the last messages from a German military communications network that were intercepted during World War II at Bletchley Park, the mansion house where Nazi codes were cracked.

The secret messages, sent on May 7, 1945, were made public for the first time on Friday to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.

"British troops entered Cuxhaven at 1400 on 6 May -- from now on all radio traffic will cease -- wishing you all the best. Lt Kunkel," said the first recorded note.

"Closing down forever -- all the best -- goodbye," said the second that immediately followed.

They were sent as the Allies were closing in on Cuxhaven, a town on the northern coast of Germany, where the once-vast "German Brown" communications network had retreated to.

Britain's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) released the messages, saying they showed how the Bletchley Park codebreakers had carried on working in the dying days of the conflict.

The codebreakers at Bletchley Park in central England are famous for having helped break the Germans' Enigma code during World War II -- as portrayed in the Oscar-winning 2014 film "The Imitation Game", starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Europe German Traffic Germany Benedict Cumberbatch May World War All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 May 2020

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders payment of cost for stem ..

9 hours ago

Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple to partic ..

10 hours ago

Continued air quality improvement in Abu Dhabi, as ..

10 hours ago

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.