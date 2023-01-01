UrduPoint.com

CMG To Continue Improve Its Global News Gathering Network: President Shen

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 07:50 PM

CMG to continue improve its global news gathering network: President Shen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :In line with the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the China Media Group (CMG) is working towards improving its global news gathering network and honing its capability to report on top world news stories. CMG President Shen Haixiong in his new year address said President Xi Jinping emphasized on many occasions that China firmly stands on the right side of history and the side of human progress, and strives to contribute Chinese wisdom and solutions to the cause of human peace and development. "The capacity for communication is one essential metric for an international media outlet, and truth is the source of vitality of all media organizations," he said.

The CMG president mentioned that the Group broadcasts in 68 languages, up from 44, with a coverage of 233 countries and regions.He highlighted that when reporting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, the CMG abandoned prejudices, stayed with truth and made China's objective and impartial stance and solutions heard by the international community.

He said CMG presented the grand and magnificent congress to the world, and produced a host of quality features such as "Trailblazer" and "Decoding the Past Ten Years" to tell China's remarkable stories during the past extraordinary decade, winning wide acclaim from audiences at home and abroad. In broadcasting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, he said, CMG adopted cutting-edge technologies to present a "Chinese style romance" where the Olympic Spirit mingled with Chinese culture and the spark of technology lit up ice and snow.

He also mentioned other programmes produced by CMG including "China in the Classics" and "China in poetry and Painting", "China Documentary Festival" and "The bond" for Latin American and African audiences. About next year, he said on the 10th anniversary of the proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative, CMG will continue to make friends through media cooperation, advance exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Related Topics

World Snow Technology China Road Beijing Progress Congress Olympics Media All From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

1 hour ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

2 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

2 hours ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

4 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.