CMG to continue improve its global news gathering network: President Shen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :In line with the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the China Media Group (CMG) is working towards improving its global news gathering network and honing its capability to report on top world news stories. CMG President Shen Haixiong in his new year address said President Xi Jinping emphasized on many occasions that China firmly stands on the right side of history and the side of human progress, and strives to contribute Chinese wisdom and solutions to the cause of human peace and development. "The capacity for communication is one essential metric for an international media outlet, and truth is the source of vitality of all media organizations," he said.

The CMG president mentioned that the Group broadcasts in 68 languages, up from 44, with a coverage of 233 countries and regions.He highlighted that when reporting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, the CMG abandoned prejudices, stayed with truth and made China's objective and impartial stance and solutions heard by the international community.

He said CMG presented the grand and magnificent congress to the world, and produced a host of quality features such as "Trailblazer" and "Decoding the Past Ten Years" to tell China's remarkable stories during the past extraordinary decade, winning wide acclaim from audiences at home and abroad. In broadcasting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, he said, CMG adopted cutting-edge technologies to present a "Chinese style romance" where the Olympic Spirit mingled with Chinese culture and the spark of technology lit up ice and snow.

He also mentioned other programmes produced by CMG including "China in the Classics" and "China in poetry and Painting", "China Documentary Festival" and "The bond" for Latin American and African audiences. About next year, he said on the 10th anniversary of the proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative, CMG will continue to make friends through media cooperation, advance exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.