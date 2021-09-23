Colombia clears vaccinated fans to attend World Cup qualifiers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOGOTA, Sept. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Only vaccinated fans will be able to attend Colombia's home 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Ecuador next month, local officials said on Wednesday.

Barranquilla's 47,000-capacity Estadio Metropolitano will be open at 75% capacity for the matches on October 10 and 14.

"Every fan who enters the stadium and is over 18 years old must have at least one dose of the vaccination," city mayor Jaime Pumarejo told reporters.

Colombia, currently fifth in the 10-team South American qualifying group, will also meet Uruguay in Montevideo on October 7 as part of a triple-header of fixtures.

Wednesday's announcement comes as the pandemic shows signs of easing in the Andean country.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has fallen to less than 35,000 from over 200,000 in late June while daily new infections dipped to 1,581 on Wednesday, down from a peak of 33,594 on June 26.