Colombia president most unpopular on record: poll

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Colombia's beleaguered leader Ivan Duque has become his country's most unpopular president ever, with three quarters disapproving of his performance, a new poll showed Tuesday as anti-government protests simmer on.

Duque's popularity has plummeted since social unrest broke out at the end of April, initially over a now-ditched tax reform, leaving dozens of people dead.

According to the Invamer pollster, 76 percent of respondents disapproved of Duque's performance as president -- compared to 59 percent in February.

The dismal rating beat the previous record of 74 percent disapproval set by conservative Andres Pastrana, who was president from 1998 to 2002 and led failed peace negotiations with leftist guerrillas.

The Invamer survey also indicated that 89 percent of Colombians support the anti-government protests rocking the country, and 56 percent had a negative opinion of the police.

However, 60 percent rejected the road blocks set up by some protesters, while 61 percent agreed with the deployment of the military to combat vandalism, according to the telephone survey of 1,200 people.

Officially, 43 people have died in clashes since the protests started.

Demonstrations have continued in the face of a violent police crackdown that has drawn international condemnation.