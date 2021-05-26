UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia President Most Unpopular On Record: Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:40 AM

Colombia president most unpopular on record: poll

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Colombia's beleaguered leader Ivan Duque has become his country's most unpopular president ever, with three quarters disapproving of his performance, a new poll showed Tuesday as anti-government protests simmer on.

Duque's popularity has plummeted since social unrest broke out at the end of April, initially over a now-ditched tax reform, leaving dozens of people dead.

According to the Invamer pollster, 76 percent of respondents disapproved of Duque's performance as president -- compared to 59 percent in February.

The dismal rating beat the previous record of 74 percent disapproval set by conservative Andres Pastrana, who was president from 1998 to 2002 and led failed peace negotiations with leftist guerrillas.

The Invamer survey also indicated that 89 percent of Colombians support the anti-government protests rocking the country, and 56 percent had a negative opinion of the police.

However, 60 percent rejected the road blocks set up by some protesters, while 61 percent agreed with the deployment of the military to combat vandalism, according to the telephone survey of 1,200 people.

Officially, 43 people have died in clashes since the protests started.

Demonstrations have continued in the face of a violent police crackdown that has drawn international condemnation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Condemnation Road Died February April From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

18 minutes ago

Africa prepares to showcase its vast potential at ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

11 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.