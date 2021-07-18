UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commanding Krejcikova Wins Prague Open Title

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Commanding Krejcikova wins Prague Open title

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova eased past fellow Czech Tereza Martincova in the Prague Open final on Sunday to collect a third title in four tournaments.

Krejcikova, the world number 13, beat 78th-ranked Martincova 6-2, 6-0 in an hour and five minutes on Prague's hardcourt.

The 25-year-old Krejcikova won in Strasbourg in May and at Roland Garros in June before losing in the last 16 at Wimbledon to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

She rediscovered winning form in Prague, taking her tally to 20 wins from the last 21 matches.

"I'm really happy it ended up like this," Krejcikova said.

"Tereza is playing great tennis these days, and it wasn't as clear as it looks," she added.

Playing her maiden WTA final, Martincova was more aggressive early in the match, but her resolve did not last long as Krejcikova broke her for a 3-2 lead.

Krejcikova's varied game based on a solid serve and forehand largely restricted Martincova to the baseline as she took the first set with relative ease.

Martincova crumbled and Krejcikova, the tournament's second seed, cruised through the second set to win it to love.

On Monday, Krejcikova is leaving for the Tokyo Games where she will play the singles as well as doubles with Katerina Siniakova, with whom she has won three Grand Slam doubles titles, including this year's French Open.

"I think it was a good preparation for the Olympics," said Krejcikova.

"Now I have to get there and get used to the time change, and then all I have to do is to go and fight."

Related Topics

Tennis World Prague Strasbourg Tokyo Lead May June Sunday Olympics All From Wimbledon Love

Recent Stories

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

58 minutes ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

1 hour ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

2 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.