Conservative Media Outlet Seeks To Win Over US Latinos

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :A conservative Spanish-language media network -- the first of its kind in the United States -- is hoping to take a frontline spot in the battle for Latino voters, an influential bloc that polls suggest is drifting rightwards.

Launched in March, Americano had its first moment in the limelight earlier this month, securing an interview with former Republican president Donald Trump -- an important milestone for any conservative American news source in 2022.

"Our commitment is to be a place that helps to promote the conservative ideology, to be able to win over the Democrats," Americano president Jorge L. Arrizurieta, who is close with former Florida governor Jeb Bush, said bluntly.

According to Arrizurieta, the US media market was missing a right-of-center Spanish-speaking outlet to act as a foil to left-leaning channels such as Univision, Telemundo and CNN en Espanol.

Miami-based outlet Americano is broadcast via the Sirius XM satellite radio system and the conservative social network GETTR. This summer, the transmission is set to become available via streaming platforms such as Apple tv.

It hopes to be ready to cover the midterm elections in November and to be well-established by the time the 2024 presidential election rolls around.

The Hispanic community is positioned to have an influential role in future votes.

In 2020, Latinos represented 13.3 percent of registered voters in the United States, more than Black voters' 12.5 percent, according to Pew Research Center.

And recent polls, including from the Wall Street Journal, have given conservatives a glimmer of hope that Hispanics -- who have traditionally supported Democrats -- are moving toward the Republican Party.

