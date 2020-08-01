UrduPoint.com
Coquard Wins Occitanie Opener As Big Guns Gather For Tour Prep

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:10 PM

CazoulslèsBéziers, France, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :French sprinter Bryan Coquard edged Italy's Elia Viviani in a bunch sprint for victory on stage one of the Route d'Occitanie in southern France on Saturday.

Many of cycling's top stars were on the starting line including Egan Bernal and Chris Froome of Ineos, while French climber Thibaut Pinot fell late on in the race.

"It came down to the bike throw," Coquard said, of the cycling tactic where the rider shifts backwards of his seat while shoving the front of the bike suddenly forwards.

Reigning Tour de France champion Bernal finished sixth on the day. He said he had come to the race "to enjoy the feeling of racing again and at the same time sharpen my fitness for the Tour".

"The key thing is to have a good time. We are so happy to get involved in a race, see the other teams and all that," Bernal said.

