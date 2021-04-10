Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Coronavirus funeral for Philip - Much of the planning for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip, who died Friday aged 99, must be adapted to avoid the gathering of large crowds, because of strict coronavirus restrictions and social distancing guidelines.

While the date of the ceremony has yet to be announced, the royal family asks people not to gather at royal residences like Buckingham Palace and Windsor because of Covid restrictions and opens an online book of condolences rather than conventional public tributes.

- 'No link' of J&J vaccine to clots - Top US health authority the food and Drug Administration says it has not yet found a "causal" link between Johnson & Johnson's Covid shot and blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency has launched a review of the jab after reports of four cases of blood clots, one of them fatal.

- Maharashtra lockdown... - India's coronavirus epicentre Maharashtra with state capital Mumbai enters a weekend lockdown, as the country battles exploding infection numbers and shortages of vaccines, drugs and hospital beds.

Although the central government is desperate to avoid wildly unpopular shutdowns, state governments have stepped into the breach, with Maharashtra shutting restaurants and banning public gatherings of more than five, while all 125 million inhabitants are confined at home at weekends with few exceptions.

- ...and Bogota too - The eight million people of Colombian capital Bogota are under strict lockdown to slow a third wave of the epidemic, with mayor Claudia Lopez saying "only strictly essential activities will be allowed".

The measures are in addition to night curfews that cover seven million people in the cities of Medellin, Cali, Barranquilla and Santa Marta, where the health system is overwhelmed by the virus.

At more than 2.4 million, Colombia has the second most cases in Latin America after Brazil.

- Cambodia threatens to jail rule-breakers - Cambodia's strongman premier Hun Sen threatens quarantine-breakers with jail time and warns civil servants they could lose their jobs if they go unvaccinated.

Grappling with a rising caseload, Cambodia has banned travel between provinces, imposed a night-time curfew and made face masks mandatory in the capital Phnom Penh and shut down popular tourism sites including the famed Angkor Wat archaeological park.

- 2.9 million dead - At least 2,917,316 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Saturday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 561,074 deaths, followed by Brazil with 348,718, Mexico with 207,020, India with 168,436 and Britain with 127,040.

- Diving World Cup pushed back -Organisers announce the Diving World Cup, which serves as an Olympic qualifier and test event, will be held in Tokyo around two weeks later than planned, on May 1-6.

But the Olympic marathon swim qualifier, originally planned for next month in Japan's Fukuoka, will be moved to Setubal in Portugal faced with tough Japanese border restrictions.