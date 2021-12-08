Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Omicron 'almost certainly' not worse - Top US scientist Anthony Fauci tells AFP that while it will take weeks to judge the severity of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, early indications suggest it is not worse than prior strains, and possibly milder.

- Stocks, oil rally - Global stock markets rally on fading fears over dangers arising from the new variant. And oil prices surge higher as traders see less of an impact from Omicron on energy demand.

- EU health ministers meet - EU health ministers meet as they seek greater coordination of bloc-wide measures in response to the Omicron variant, such as travel recommendations, and to hear pleas to accelerate vaccinations.

- New Poland measures - Poland says it will restrict numbers of people allowed in churches, restaurants and theatres from December 15 and plans to make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for healthcare workers, teachers and the military from March.

- And Sweden - Sweden says it will introduce a series of anti-Covid measures as a "precaution", including extending a vaccination pass introduced on December 1 for indoor events of more than 100 people to restaurants and gyms.

- Spain, Portugal: Jabs for 5-11s - Spain approves Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11, an age group where coronavirus cases are spreading rapidly. Portuguese health authorities also recommend the jabs for the age group.

- 'Mix and match' vaccines - EU health authorities back using a mix of Covid-19 vaccines, saying it could in some cases produce a better response than a single jab.

The best results came from using a so-called viral vector shot such as AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson first, followed by messenger RNA (mRNA) jabs like Pfizer and Moderna afterwards, they say.

- Positive vaccine trial - British pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline and Canada's Medicago report positive results with a candidate Covid-19 vaccine in a large-scale trial, although the tests were carried out before the Omicron variant emerged.

- Finland PM criticised - Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin comes under sustained criticism after it is revealed she stayed out dancing until the early hours on the weekend despite knowing she had been exposed to Covid-19.

- Chelsea, Spurs hit - Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic tests positive for Covid-19 a day after returning to training. And Tottenham are hit by an outbreak ahead of a key Europa Conference League match against Rennes, reports say.

- More than 5.2 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,261,473 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 789,745, followed by Brazil with 615,744, India with 473,757, Mexico with 295,313 and Russia with 283,644.

The countries with the most new deaths are US with 1,345 deaths, followed by Russia with 1,182 and Poland with 505.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

