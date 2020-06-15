Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- More than 430,000 deaths - The pandemic has killed at least 431,193 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Sunday, based on official sources.

There have been 7,848,160 cases registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has the most deaths, with 115,586, followed by Brazil with 42,720, Britain with 41,698, Italy with 34,345 and France with 29,398 fatalities.

- Beijing cluster sparks fears - China reports its highest daily number of new cases in months with parts of Beijing still under lockdown, sparking fears of a second wave as other countries ease their own restrictions.

Of the 57 new cases logged by authorities, 36 are domestic infections in the capital, where a large wholesale food market at the centre of the outbreak has been closed and nearby housing estates put under lockdown.

- Iran tops 100 daily deaths - The Islamic Republic, which has since April been progressively lifting restrictions, reports over 100 deaths in a single day for the first time in two months, with authorities saying a recent surge in cases is due to increased testing.

- Proud Putin - Russian President Vladimir Putin boasts the country has been more successful in dealing with the virus than the US.

"We are exiting the coronavirus situation steadily with minimal losses, God willing, in the States it isn't happening that way," he says in a televised interview.

- Polio comeback - Officials in Afghanistan say they have detected polio in areas previously declared free of the life-threatening disease after immunisation programmes were paused due to the pandemic.

- Spain boost for car industry - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces a 3.75-billion-euro aid plan for the car industry, a pillar of its economy that has been badly hit by the pandemic.

The plan, which will be officially presented on Monday, would set aside money to renew the car fleet, with special attention to electric vehicles. There would be aid for research and innovation and tax incentives to make the sector more competitive.

- Opening borders - Also in Spain, Sanchez says the country will next Sunday re-establish free travel with fellow EU countries except Portugal, whose land border will remain closed until July 1.

- Chile turmoil - Chile's health minister resigns amid controversy over the country's official death toll.

The government had said publicly the health crisis has claimed more than 3,000 lives but a report at the weekend from an investigative journalism organisation reveals Chile had informed the World Health Organization the death toll was actually more than 5,000.

- New Zealand celebrates rugby return - Stadiums are full in New Zealand as rugby fans welcome the return of the sport, with more than 43,000 people watching Auckland Blues beat the Wellington Hurricanes -- the largest turnout at a Super Rugby match in the country for 15 years.