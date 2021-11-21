UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Pandemic In Slovakia Cuts Number Of Playable Fixtures In Basketball Premiership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 01:50 PM

BRATISLAVA, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:The increase in coronavirus infections in Slovakia resulted in several reported cases among the players of different basketball league teams as there were only three matches able to take place in the week.

MBK Banik Handlova defeated the struggling Iskra Svit 91-83 on Wednesday in a 9th round match and stayed in the middle of the Slovak basketball premiership standings.

On Friday, Svit managed to put an end to its three-game losing streak, defeating reigning champions the Spis Knights 96-86 while Inter Bratislava also had a reason to celebrate after two losses, outscoring the BKM Lucenec 75-66 in a defense-dominated battle.

