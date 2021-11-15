UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Monday

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,098,386 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 253,179,510 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 4,656 new deaths and 353,328 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1,211 new deaths, followed by Ukraine with 442 and Romania with 233.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 763,092 deaths from 47,074,080 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 611,283 deaths from 21,957,967 cases, India with 463,655 deaths from 34,447,536 cases, Mexico with 291,147 deaths from 3,845,733 cases, and Russia with 256,597 deaths from 9,109,094 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 609 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 377, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 365, Republic of North Macedonia with 352, Montenegro with 351, Hungary with 330 and Czech Republic with 295.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,530,734 deaths from 46,294,824 cases, Europe 1,456,070 deaths from 78,578,587 infections, and Asia 883,716 deaths from 56,505,910 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 792,423 deaths from 48,821,659 cases, Africa 220,643 deaths from 8,562,257 cases, middle East 211,776 deaths from 14,133,090 cases, and Oceania 3,024 deaths from 283,189 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

