Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Paris, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 538,326 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 11,645,810 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,116,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 130,306 deaths from 2,938,624 cases. At least 924,148 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 65,487 deaths from 1,623,284 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,236 deaths from 285,768 cases, Italy with 34,869 deaths from 241,819 cases, and Mexico with 31,119 deaths from 261,750 cases.

China has to date 83,565 cases (eight new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths (no new deaths), and 78,528 recoveries.

Europe overall has 199,942 deaths from 2,750,206 cases, the United States and Canada 139,038 deaths from 3,044,389 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 129,920 deaths from 2,964,434 cases, Asia 39,249 deaths from 1,539,646 cases, middle East 18,370 deaths from 842,154 cases, Africa 11,672 deaths from 494,640 cases, and Oceania 135 deaths from 10,347 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.