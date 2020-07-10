Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Thursday

Paris, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 550,910 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Thursday.

At least 12,123,290 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,461,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

There have been 5,290 new deaths - 1,223 of them in Brazil and 946 in the United States -- while 205,624 new cases have emerged since 1900 GMT on Wednesday.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 132,803 deaths from 3,081,383 cases. At least 953,420 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 67,964 deaths from 1,713,160 cases, United Kingdom with 44,602 deaths from 287,621 cases, Italy with 34,926 deaths from 242,363 cases, and Mexico with 32,796 deaths from 275,003 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,581 cases (nine new since Wednesday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 78,590 recoveries.

Europe overall has 201,290 deaths from 2,786,435 cases, the United States and Canada 141,586 deaths from 3,188,126 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 135,663 deaths from 3,113,598 cases, Asia 40,710 deaths from 1,619,036 cases, middle East 19,260 deaths from 879,503 cases, Africa 12,266 deaths from 525,980 cases, and Oceania 135 deaths from 10,619 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Belgium has the highest fatality rate per 100,000 population at 84 cases ahead of the United Kingdom (66), Spain (61), Italy (58) and Sweden (54).